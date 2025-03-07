Celtics' Derrick White Reacts to Having Teeth Knocked Out Once Again
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was forced to leave the team's game against the Philadephia 76ers early on Thursday after being hit in the face. Many were wondering what was wrong with him and it seemed as if he had been hurt.
Read more: Derrick White Leaves Celtics Game vs 76ers Early With Apparent Injury
However, it turned out to be another case of White losing some teeth. Much like what happened during the 2024 NBA Finals, White lost some of his teeth in a collision.
After the fact, the guard reacted to the news and offered a perfect response.
“Luckily they were right there and I picked them up. Then we went to the back, I was trying to debate how I was gonna go back in. I got some glue, and then put the mouthpiece on, and they're good to go.”
White even revealed that he was supposed to replace his temporary teeth from his original hit weeks ago but it never happened. The guard had some jokes about going back to the dentist this year.
"Shoutout Boston Dental, I’ll see you tomorrow.”
All in all, the guard seemed to make light of the situation and was in a good mood afterward. White did return to the game and ended up recording 12 points in the Boston victory over the 76ers.
More Celtics:Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Historic Performances From Derrick White, Payton Pritchard
There was a collective sign of relief following the news that the injury wasn't anything overly serious.
White has been a crucial piece to the Celtics success this season and they are going to need him to make another deep postseason run. The hope is that he won't have to get any more work done on his teeth but at least he is a pro at it now.
Boston will now get ready for their massive matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers this weekend.
More Celtics news:
Celtics News: NBA Insider Hands Boston Low Grade Heading Into Season’s Final Quarter
How Many Titles Can Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Win Together?
Newly Waived Former Celtics Forward Signed by Knicks
Jaylen Brown Warns NBA to Not 'Sleep' on Celtics
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Was Instrumental in Boston Signing Latest Player
Paul Pierce Believes Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Underappreciated in NBA
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.