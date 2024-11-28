Celtics Don't Have Realistic Pathway to Bring Back Former Star
The Boston Celtics have firmly established themselves as one of the league's elite teams, boasting dominance early in the season. With their sights set on playing deep into June, the Celtics appear poised to contend for another NBA championship.
While the team is already loaded with talent, it’s clear they’ll remain active in monitoring potential opportunities as the trade deadline approaches. However, that scenario appears unlikely for those hoping Boston might reunite with former defensive standout Robert Williams III.
According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics have "no pathway" to bringing back Williams, largely because they are a second-apron team under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.
"The bad news is, there really isn't a pathway," Forsberg said. "The Celtics are a second-apron team. They can not make a trade that aggregates contracts...The Celtics don't have a whole bunch of players that they're willing to move, and in order to get someone like Rob, you would have to send out more money than what's coming in without aggregating contracts. So, you're looking at trading someone from your starting five...As such, there is no pathway to acquiring Robert Williams, this season."
This financial limitation makes such a reunion nearly impossible. While it’s uncertain whether Boston will be active buyers at the trade deadline, they will undoubtedly monitor their competitors' moves. As defending champions, maintaining their edge is critical.
Williams, affectionately nicknamed “Time Lord,” began his career in Boston after being selected 27th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M. During his five years with the Celtics, Williams became a defensive force, averaging 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks across 209 games (97 starts). Despite his defensive impact, injuries have been a consistent hurdle throughout his career.
His standout season came during the 2021-22 campaign, where he earned All-Defensive Team honors and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Williams was instrumental to Boston’s success during that period, anchoring their defense with his shot-blocking and rim protection.
However, Williams’ tenure with the Celtics came to an end when he was included in the trade package to acquire Jrue Holiday before the 2023-24 season. Alongside Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks, Williams was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers—a move that helped Boston secure their championship last season. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just six games in Portland’s first year.
This season, Williams has been solid for the Trail Blazers, averaging nine points, six rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in seven appearances before again being sidelined due to a knee injury.
While the Celtics appear set in their frontcourt with their current roster, the unpredictability of the NBA makes anything possible. For now, though, it seems Williams’ chapter in Boston has closed—at least for the foreseeable future.
