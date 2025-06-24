Celtics Engage in Massive Three-Team Trade to Send Kristaps Prozingis to Hawks
The Boston Celtics are trading center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Brooklyn Nets get Atlanta's No. 22 pick and guard Terance Mann, and Boston gets Georges Niang and a second-round pick.
Niang's contract is set to expire after the upcoming season, and it is only worth $8.2 million for the coming season. At 32 years old, he can fill in minutes during the regular season rotation, providing shooting and a good effort level on defense.
Porzingis was a cornerstone piece for the Celtics' 2024 title victory, adding floor spacing and size to the roster.
He enjoyed his time in Boston as a Celtic, though due to payroll issues, he became a casualty of the modern Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The move comes after the Celtics just traded away Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Boston Celtics were hampered by cap restraints, but they are reportedly out of the second apron after this trade.
The Celtics traded away two veterans over the age of 30 during the past 24 hours, adding younger players to the team as they try to retool their roster for another title run once Tatum gets healthy.
These moves were always expected to come because of Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Tatum's recovery timeline likely keeps him out for the upcoming season, taking Boston out of immediate title contention.
The Celtics had several expensive veteran players on the team who were going to be a massive burden on the team financially and in terms of flexibility to get trades done.
Holiday and Porzingis were the obvious trade candidates due to their age and injury record, though many expected that the Celtics would need to attach assets to get these moves done.
Instead, Boston found a way to cut the payroll down while not attaching any draft picks to the deal. The team collected three second-round picks in total from both deals.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Legend Highlights Intense Pressure on Joe Mazzulla Next Season
Celtics' Torrey Craig Shares Insane Joe Mazzulla Story
Celtics Historic Team Sale Beaten by Lakers Record-Breaking $10 Billion Valuation
Celtics Trade Up For Top International Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
Celtics' Derrick White Trade Valued Revealed by NBA Insider
What Kevin Durant’s Move to Rockets Means for the Celtics
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.