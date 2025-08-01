Celtics Facing Major Competition for Highly Sought After All-Star Free Agent
The Boston Celtics are not done making moves in the offseason. They will not be starting the year without being under the first apron of the luxury tax.
Right now, they are sitting about $20 million above that threshold, so they still need to shed some salary. In order to do that, they need to sign some players on team-friendly contracts who can help them win games, too.
One of those players who has been linked to the Celtics is free agent guard Ben Simmons. Simmons is still a talented guard, but he remains unsigned.
Boston is in need of some point guard help off the bench, and Simmons would help fill that void. It looks like they might have some competition for him, though.
The New York Knicks have been linked to some interest in Simmons, meaning that the Celtics might have to pay more than the veteran's minimum if they actually want him.
With Payton Pritchard moving into the starting lineup, the Celtics need a backup point guard. Anfernee Simons would slide into that slot right now, but he might be moved before the season starts.
Simmons is still an elite defender who can switch across multiple positions. He has obvious deficiencies on the offensive end of the court, but Boston would only need him to play 15 minutes per game.
It's unclear what kind of deal the Celtics might try to offer him, or what kind of deal the Knicks can give him, as well. Simmons' preference hasn't been revealed, either.
The Celtics will not have this current roster when preseason starts. They still have too much salary to get rid of in order to achieve that goal of getting under the second apron.
Simmons will likely only have one shot to revive his career. Whoever he signs with next is going to be the lifeline that his career hangs on to for the next year or so.
This past season with the Nets and the Clippers, Simmons averaged five points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field.
