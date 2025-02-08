Celtics Fan Bill Simmons Has Perfect Reaction to Lakers Trading For Mark Williams
The rival Los Angeles Lakers had a trade deadline to remember, landing both star guard Luka Doncic and center Mark Williams. While Williams isn't on the same level as Doncic in terms of caliber of player, he is still very good.
Longtime Boston Celtics fan and NBA personality Bill Simmons reacted to the news that Los Angeles had landed Williams in a trade from the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons pretty much summed up the entire feeling of the Boston Celtics fanbase in response to how the Lakers trade deadline panned out.
Simmons has been an outspoken fan of the Celtics for a long time so his reaction makes sense. Even he knows that the addition of Williams was a good one for the Lakers and he likely envisions the two teams meeting up down the line.
Williams should help the Lakers in terms of being a lob threat for Doncic and LeBron James. But his timeline pairs up nicely with Doncic as the Lakers will now have two young stars for the foreseeable future.
The Celtics will likely have to deal with the Lakers being good for a long time and this could help re-spark the longtime rivalry. Boston beat Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals last season so they could be seeing him quite a bit moving forward.
