Celtics Fans React to Jayson Tatum’s MVP Finalist Snub
The Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, overcoming a sluggish start with a dominant second-half performance to secure a comfortable victory at home on Sunday.
With the win, the Celtics are now just 15 victories away from defending their NBA title. While the spotlight was on the win—and a minor wrist scare involving Jayson Tatum—the league also unveiled the finalists for this season’s major individual awards shortly after the game.
Despite an outstanding year where he helped guide Boston to one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Tatum was notably left off the list of MVP finalists.
At 27, Tatum continues to be one of the league’s premier talents, but he’ll have to wait at least another year before potentially being recognized among the final three for the league’s highest individual honor.
Many thought this season was as good as any to be at least recognized as a finalist. Instead, that last spot went to Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
For most of the season, the MVP race has been between Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
It will likely go to Gilgeous-Alexander; however, Jokic may also get some first-place votes. While Antetokounmpo is a deserving finalist, the same could be said for Tatum.
Many weren't too happy with the result, including Celtics analysts and fans.
Tatum deserved to be a finalist but has yet to become one in his career. The highest he has finished in MVP voting is fourth, which came during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Tatum finished sixth in MVP voting.
The 27-year-old put up the numbers to be a finalist, averaging 26.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Tatum again played over 70 games for the fourth consecutive season and averaged 36.4 minutes of action.
Not only is Tatum a stellar player, but he is available more often than not and has battled through some injuries.
Tatum has plenty more basketball left in his career, and the hope is he can get the respect he deserves. However, the primary goal for Tatum and the Celtics is to collect yet another Larry O'Brien Trophy.
They have great odds of doing that this season and for more to come.
