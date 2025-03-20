Celtics Find New Owner in Record Breaking $6.1 Billion Sale
The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA champions. They were able to win the title thanks to great play from their starting lineup, even without Kristaps Porzingis available for most of the playoffs.
After winning the title, it was announced that the owners of the Celtics, the Grousbeck's, were looking to sell the franchise. It was a very surprising decision, considering they had just won a title.
Perhaps they wanted to get out while the Celtics were at their maximum value after winning the title. Maybe they didn't want to pay the luxury tax bill that was looming.
Read more: Paul Pierce Confirms Tony Allen's Biggest Reason for Celtics Departure
It took a while for the Celtics to get bidding groups to make bids, but now they have selected a winner. The Celtics have sold for $6.1 billion to a group led by Bill Chisholm.
Chisholm is the managing partner at the Symphony Technology Group. This sale is now the richest sale of any franchise in North American sports history.
The Grousbeck's bought the Celtics for $360 million in 2002 and have now sold them for $6.1 billion. That's a pretty good return on investment for them after becoming majority partners.
Now that Boston has a new owner, there will be a lot of questions that need to be answered once they officially take over. How much money are they willing to spend on the luxury tax? Will they start to cut salary in an effort to cut costs, or will they keep their high-priced guys in a commitment to winning?
More Celtics news: Celtics Might Have Found Another Steal in Baylor Scheierman
This has been a distraction that has been looming over the franchise for several months. Now, it is officially behind them. They have found who will call the shots for the foreseeable future.
The Celtics have a real shot to win back-to-back championships before this sale is officially closed. That would give the Grousbeck's a pretty darn good track record of running the franchise.
Chisholm will now try to continue the success that the Celtics have had over the decades. He has bought one of the most historic franchises in all of sports.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum Deserves to be New Face of NBA, Pundits Claim
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Claims He's Not Following Sixth Man of the Year Race
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.