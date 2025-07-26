Celtics First Round Pick Predicted to Land in G League
The Boston Celtics are in a curious spot heading into this year.
With Jayson Tatum sidelined with a torn Achilles, the team revamped considerably in the offseason. Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis are all gone from last year's squad. On the surface, one would think the team would essentially take this year to reset.
However, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are still on the team, and based on how competitive those two are, it's unlikely to envision a scenario where the Celtics aren't at least semi-competitive.
This season could also provide the Celtics with a chance to further evaluate the young players currently on the team's roster. One of those is this year's first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report surveyed the NBA landscape and aimed to figure out which first round picks from this year's draft would be contributors right away. He also analyzed those that may benefit from a stint in the G League to obtain further development. Gonzalez was identified as one of the players likely needing extra time at a lower level to further work on his game.
"The Boston Celtics will want Hugo Gonzalez to get reps in the G League after he played sparingly all year for Real Madrid. At this stage, he doesn't have any one bankable skill or strength that Boston will value for their 2025-26 rotation. He is intriguing long-term for his athleticism, motor, defense and shotmaking potential. Unless Boston really falls off during this gap year with Jayson Tatum out and Krisraps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday gone, though, Gonzalez figures to spend the year building back some confidence with Maine."
Gonzalez is an athletic, physical wing hailing from Real Madrid. No one questions his effort on both ends of the floor. He's a dynamic player with some tools to work with.
Having said that, in Summer League action, Gonzalez struggled immensely with turning the ball over. He had the same number of turnovers (13) as he did field-goal conversions. The 19-year-old wing also struggled in shooting the ball from all areas of the floor.
Teams will play off him — daring Gonzalez to shoot rather than attack off the bounce. There are varying opinions on whether he can play right away as a rotation player. However, at the very least, there's an intriguing skill-set to further polish.
