Celtics GM Brad Stevens Reveals Team's Major Offseason Plans
The Boston Celtics have a big plan for what the franchise will do in the next couple of years. After trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to get under the second apron, they have some other moves to make.
Brad Stevens is in charge of figuring out what to do with the roster as Jayson Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles. He has a plan on how to move the Celtics into the next phase of their success.
Just a year after winning the NBA title, the Celtics were eliminated in the second round against the Knicks. They are forming a plan to get back on top, and that starts with bringing back some key guys.
Read more: Celtics News: NBA Insider Gives Kristaps Porzingis Trade Surprising Grade
Stevens recently detailed what the Celtics are looking to do this summer as they try to get back into title contention.
“I’ll repeat it over and over and over, we need to regain our flexibility,” Stevens said. “We need to maximize assets in return, and we need to regain some flexibility here. And whatever that means from a final cost standpoint is what it means. But I think the biggest thing is, as you look at the rest of the team and what we’re trying to do, there is no question our priorities would be to bring Al and Luke back."
"Those guys are huge parts of this organization. They’re going to have, I’m sure, plenty of options all over the place, and that’s well-deserved, but I think that would be a priority. At the same time, I don’t want to put pressure on them. It’s their call ultimately. But, yeah, we would love to have those guys back.”
More Celtics news: New Celtics Draft Pick Hugo Gonzalez Draws Surprise NBA Comparison
Boston wants to make sure that they have enough talent to compete for the title in the next two years. Now that they have removed Holiday and Porzingis from the equation, they have some flexibility back.
Stevens has been looking to get some flexibility back in their cap situation. They did not want to be stuck in the second apron. That would have prevented them from being able to build the team they want.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Hit With Strong Draft Grade After Landing Several Players
Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla’s Mystery Grows With Bizarre Insider Story Shared
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.