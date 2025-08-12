Celtics Governor Makes Massive Decision Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Boston Celtics made the decision to sell to Bill Chisholm earlier this calendar year. Chisholm is a lifelong Celtics fan who seems committed to helping the team win titles.
Initially, Wyc Grousbeck was reported to be staying on as governor of the team for a couple of years, meaning that he was going to be making the decisions.
That is no longer happening. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor of the team, as he was expected to through 2028.
Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor of the Boston Celtics
Grousbeck will be out of the picture once the sale of the franchise becomes final, which should be soon. This is a similar situation to what the Mavericks dealt with with Mark Cuban.
Cuban was expected to stay on as governor and make the basketball decisions, but that ended up not happening. It seems Chisholm wants full and total control of the franchise moving forward.
This story will be updated...