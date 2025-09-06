Celtics Guard Gets Honest on Offseason Overhaul’s Impact on Roster
This is the first season in quite a while that the Boston Celtics will not be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. This is a team that will have three new starters next year.
Boston is going to have a lot of new faces out there in key spots, something that is much different from what the fans have been used to. Next year is considered a gap year by most pundits.
Derrick White understands how different the team is going to look next season. He got honest about the roster while speaking on his podcast.
More news: Kristaps Porzingis Has No Idea How Celtics Will Replace Him This Season
Derrick White talks about how different the Celtics roster will look next year
While speaking on the White Noise Podcast, White acknowledged how different the team is going to look next year.
“It’s definitely going to be different. It has to be. We lost KP, Jrue, Luke, and, obviously, JT being out. So, you lose three out of five starters. And even Al. So it’s definitely going to change. We’re a younger team."
White also talked about how the team has pretty much been the same since he's been in Boston.
"Kind of ever since I’ve been in Boston, we’ve had the same core. We’ve had the same group. Obviously, we still have a lot of people from (those teams) — me, JB, Sam, Payton — people that know how we do things. But I think that’ll be probably the biggest adjustment — just getting everybody accustomed to how we do things in Boston and how we like to play, how we operate."
More news: Kristaps Porzingis Calls for Celtics Young Big to Get 'Real Minutes' This Season
Derrick White knows the Celtics have big adjustments to make
White let everyone know that the Celtics will have to make big adjustments next season in order to compete at the highest level.
"So I think that will be the biggest adjustment, just getting the new guys on board as quickly as possible.“Obviously, we’ve got training camp and everything, and I’ve heard everybody is already out there (in Boston) pretty much, so they’re already probably getting a start. But then we’re just hooping. We’ve got a bunch of competitors.”
How quickly the Celtics develop chemistry might determine how this season goes for Boston.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.