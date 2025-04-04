Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Signs Major New Shoe Deal
The Boston Celtics are talked about as NBA contenders because of their starting lineup. They have perhaps the best starting lineup in the league when everyone is healthy.
That doesn't mean that their bench is bad. They have some guys off the bench who are able to really give the Celtics a nice punch.
Of course, Payton Pritchard is the guy that everyone thinks of off the Boston Bench. He has played the best basketball of his career this year.
His play has been so good that he might have the best bargain contract in the entire NBA. The Celtics are paying him almost nothing relative to his numbers.
The Celtics are happy to have him because he gives them scoring that they desperately need off the bench. He's one of the favorites to win Sixth Man of the Year.
With how well Pritchard has been playing, he was wanted by a new show brand. He has now signed a new shoe deal with Converse.
Converse was one of the major shoe deal companies back in the 1980s in the NBA. They had stars such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. They were a big deal.
They haven't been as big of a deal for quite a while when it comes to the basketball sneakers game. Now, Pritchard is hoping to get the brand back to its glory days.
This is a deal that Pritchard has earned with his strong play off the bench. He has played so well that the Celtics might trade away Jrue Holiday to help alleviate their exorbitant tax bill that will be due.
Boston certainly feels comfortable with him running the show in the future if that's the direction that they decide to move toward. Pritchard will want to start at some point.
It's unclear what the value of Pritchard's shoe deal is worth at the moment, but he is one of their signature athletes.
So far this season, Pritchard is averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
