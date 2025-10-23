Celtics Guard Predicted to Make All-Star Debut in 2025-26
An ESPN article previewing the 2025-26 NBA season stated Boston Celtics shooting guard Derrick White has what it takes to make his first All-Star Game alongside teammate Jaylen Brown.
White is set to see an increased share of the ball with All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum out for most — if not all — of the season following the Achilles injury he suffered against the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs in 2024-25.
He got off to a hot start in the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 25 points with four assists and three rebounds through 23 minutes. Despite White's efforts, though, the Celtics fell to the Sixers, 117-116.
"Brown and White on the wing," the article reads. "They both could be All-Stars this season at small forward and shooting guard, respectively. If they are healthy for 70-plus games, Boston will have a chance to surprise people."
NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor made the same prediction for the guard, citing White's previous success with Tatum out.
"In early March, with Tatum resting, White scored a career-high 41, topping his previous best of 33 from 2023 when Brown sat," wrote O'Connor. "He will get many more of those nights to start this season while Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles and plenty more when he’s on the floor without Brown. Last year, with Tatum on the bench, White averaged 21.6 points and 6.5 assists per 75 possessions. In minutes without both Tatum and Brown, he climbed to 22.4 and 7.4 per 75."
White has started 70 or more games in each of his three full seasons with Boston, and will look to do so for the fourth season in a row. He has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game since coming to Boston midway through the 2021-22 season, and is set to have much more impressive numbers in 2025-26.
The Celtics will look to bounce back from their loss against the 76ers on Friday, when they get an Eastern Conference semifinal rematch against the Knicks. Tip-off comes at 7:30 p.m. ET.
