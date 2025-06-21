Celtics Guard Shares Plans for Next Season Ahead of Massive Offseason
The Boston Celtics are headed for a critical offseason as they try to get under the second apron. They need to make sure they don't suffer the penalties from the apron that could hamper them.
Boston needs to shed salary in order to slide under that second apron. It's highly unlikely that they are able to shed enough to get under both aprons, but they don't want to do that.
The Celtics could have more playing time available for guys who didn't get to play a lot this year. One guard who is looking to capitalize on that is Drew Peterson.
Read more: Celtics Trade Up For Top International Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
Peterson is currently on a two-way deal with Boston. He was able to get some valuable NBA experience this year, although he didn't play a ton.
Even though he played in just 25 games, he could be in line for more minutes next season if the Celtics trade Jrue Holiday. Peterson talked about his plans with Boston next year on The Garden Report.
"I love it here. It's been a couple of years, and I hope to be here for a long time...I love it here. I can't speak better of how much I love Boston and being in Boston, and the organization, top to bottom, is incredible."
Peterson acknowledged that it all depends on what happens this offseason if he'd be back playing in Boston or with the Maine Red Claws, but he's hopeful to be able to play in the NBA.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Torrey Craig Shares Insane Joe Mazzulla Story
While Peterson likely wouldn't get a massive amount of minutes next year if Holiday is traded, he certainly would have an opportunity to earn more time.
He was able to play late in the season and learn what it is like to play at the NBA level. Peterson probably needs a little more seasoning in the G-League, though.
Peterson acknowledged that he is trying to get stronger so that he can deal with the physicality of the NBA game. He knows how big the gap is in strength.
In 25 games with the Celtics this year, Peterson averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Would Only Trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White For 'Insurmountable' Return: Report
Celtics' Derrick White Trade Valued Revealed by NBA Insider
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.