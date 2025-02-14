Celtics Have Long History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
The 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest is just around the corner, set for February 15, during the NBA All-Star Weekend.
While the Boston Celtics don't have a representative this year, the franchise boasts a rich history of elite three-point shooters in the competition.
More Celtics: Top 3 Buyout Candidates For Celtics to Bolster Overall Depth
The Celtics' presence in the contest dates back to the legendary Larry Bird, who was the first Boston player to compete.
Bird participated in three consecutive years (1986, 1987, and 1988) and became an icon in the event, winning the contest in all three appearances, a feat shared only with Craig Hodges.
Bird’s sharpshooting skills during this era were unmatched, and his ability to drain long-range shots in a contest format solidified his legacy as one of the best shooters of his time.
In 1987, Bird even competed against his own teammate, Danny Ainge, in the contest. While Bird claimed the victory, it showed just how loaded the Celtics were with shooting talent during that era.
Bird's shooting accuracy, especially from beyond the arc, was a critical aspect of his game, contributing significantly to his three-point success. His shooting touch was a key part of Boston’s dominance, and his win in 1988 would serve as a testament to his enduring skill even as the competition grew tougher.
More Celtics: Celtics' Payton Pritchard Takes Massive Shot at Opponents For Being 'Soft'
Danny Ainge, who competed from 1987 to 1989, didn’t capture the trophy but was no slouch as a shooter. Ainge was known for his smooth stroke, and his competitive nature on the court was evident as he held his own against some of the league’s top shooters.
His consistency and ability to perform under pressure made him a valuable asset for the Celtics, even if he didn’t take home the coveted trophy.
After Bird, Dana Barros represented the Celtics in the 1996 contest, and later, Paul Pierce entered the picture.
Pierce first competed in the contest in 2002, but it wasn’t until 2010 that he would win the three-point trophy.
His shooting, especially in 2002, was sharp, but his game had evolved over the years. By 2010, Pierce had become more consistent from beyond the arc, and his experience and confidence helped him secure the win in his second appearance.
Pierce’s victory in 2010 remains the last time a Celtics player claimed the three-point title.
Since then, legends like Ray Allen, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown have represented Boston in the contest. Both Tatum and Brown, who have shown immense potential as long-range shooters, were among the league’s best shooters, and they could have easily been contenders in the 2025 contest.
The Celtics' storied history in the competition highlights their long tradition of exceptional shooting, with each new generation adding to the legacy.
While this year’s contest may not feature a Boston player, the city remains synonymous with elite shooting talent, and it's only a matter of time before another Celtic makes their mark.
More Celtics:
Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Reacts to 'Historic' Defense of Victor Wembanyama
Torrey Craig Reacts to Playing First Game With Celtics
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI