Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Provides Massive Injury Update on Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics dropped a very disappointing game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday as they just fell apart. But the team didn't have star forward Jaylen Brown for the contest due to the left thigh contusion he suffered against the Toronto Raptors in their previous game.
Boston looked out of sorts without Brown on the floor and his presence was massively missed. After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a big update on the injury status of Brown moving forward.
“He’s pretty banged up,” Mazzulla said. “He’s feeling a little bit better. He’s pretty banged up, though, from last night. Just doing what’s best for him.”
Brown has pushed through several injuries this season and it seems to be catching up to him. The Celtics need him out on the floor if they want to repeat as NBA champions this year.
The veteran is one of the glue pieces to this Boston squad and without him, opposing teams can easily take advantage of things. It was evident against the Pistons that Boston couldn't muster up a ton of offense without the threat of Brown on the floor.
Detroit has been on a tear over their past few games so Boston just ran into a very hot team. But the loss was poor from the Celtics' side of things and many were shocked at the performance.
“You’re kind of just doing what’s best for him," Mazzulla said. “He’s a guy where he puts his body through a lot and plays so much regardless. Sometimes you gotta save the guys from themselves. It just felt like what was best for him and what was best for the team.”
The Celtics will need to regroup very quickly as they have the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers coming to town next. Boston has defeated the Cavaliers in two of three games this season but with the injury to Brown, things remain up in the air for his chances to play.
The hope is that Brown can return to the court sooner rather than later. His ability on both ends of the floor helps this team immensely so the hope is he returns quickly.
