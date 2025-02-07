Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jaden Springer Trade
Heading into the trade deadline, the Boston Celtics weren't expected to make many moves. With them being in the second apron, it was going to be very hard for them to add anyone to the roster.
That rang true as the Celtics did not add a single person at the trade deadline. The Celtics just ended up watching the trade deadline go by without adding talent.
They didn't sit idle, though. The Celtics did decide to trade Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets. It was the only moe that the Celtics made before the trade deadline passed.
Springer was someone in whom a lot of teams were interested. Trading him to Houston helped Boston's luxury tax bill that will be due at the end of the season.
Houston promptly decided to waive Springer, so now he can sign with any team he wants. He just won't be back with the Celtics.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the Springer trade and what he meant to the organization, and he only had positive things to say about him.
Mazzulla was clearly grateful for how Springer approached the game of basketball with the team. He tried to get better every single day.
While Springer was on the fringes of the rotation, the Celtics still liked what he brought to the team on the defensive side of the court. They just needed to free up some money for the massive tax bill that is coming.
Boston decided in general that their roster is still good enough to win the NBA title the way that it is currently put together. They have a great opportunity to repeat as champions.
The Celtics still need to play more consistent basketball, but they have won four of their last five games. They still clearly have one of the most talented rosters in the league.
The Celtics won't miss Springer very much, but he could still develop into a nice player. It will be interesting to see where the next stop in his NBA career will be.
Springer is averaging 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season.
