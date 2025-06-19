Celtics Historic Team Sale Beaten by Lakers Record-Breaking $10 Billion Valuation
The Boston Celtics record sale of $6.1 billion has now been surpassed.
In a shocking move, the Los Angeles Lakers have now been sold for $10 billion. The rival Lakers, whom many around the NBA never believed would be sold, will have a new owner.
This historic sale completely breaks the previous record held by the Celtics.
The Lakers and Celtics have always mirrored each other, making for one of the best rivalries in sports history. The two teams are forever linked together, and even something like this will always be compared.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss is a close friend of former Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. After Grousbeck sold Boston, some started to wonder when and how much the Lakers would go for on the market.
Both Los Angeles and the Celtics being sold around the same time just adds more intrigue to the unique connection.
With the sale of the Celtics upcoming, this is a massive summer for the team. Boston is expected to shed salary this offseason due to the new restrictions within the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
This could see them move on from a few quality players, but the team needs to make some changes to avoid the penalties. Some have speculated that Boston could be active at the NBA Draft to bring in some young, cheap talent.
"Boston holds picks No. 28 and 32 and has been discreet in its evaluation of point guard prospects," Afseth wrote. "Oklahoma City holds picks No. 15 and 24 along with a deep stockpile of assets. Brooklyn is considered one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market, holding four first-round picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27)."
No matter what the Celtics do this offseason, they will likely be taking a step back from title contention. With star forward Jayson Tatum likely out for the majority of the season due to injury, Boston may look to adjust the roster accordingly.
