Celtics History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
The Boston Celtics have entered the All-Star break. They enter the break with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
Boston feels good where they are entering a weekend that most of their players can use to get some rest. The All-Star break showcases the Slam Dunk Contest, which the Celtics have plenty of history with.
When it's right, this is the most exciting event of all of the events put on during All-Star weekend. It's even better than the All-Star game itself.
The Celtics have quite a history with the Slam Dunk Contest. They actually have two players who have been crowned as Slam Dunk champions.
The first Celtic to appear in the Slam Dunk Contest wasn't until 1991 when Dee Brown made an appearance. He ended up winning, taking down Shawn Kemp, Rex Chapman, Kenny Smith, Kenny Williams, Blue Edwards, Otis Smith, and Kendall Gill.
Greg Minor was the next Celtic player to get an appearance. He appeared in the 1996 Dunk Contest and finished third.
Ricky Davis would be the next Celtics player to enter the Dunk Contest, but that wasn't until 2004. He ended up finishing last, not making it out of the first round.
The second Celtic to win the NBA Dunk Contest was Gerald Green. He was able to take down Nate Robinson, Dwight Howard, and Tyrus Thomas.
Green would do it again the following year, but he was a member of the Timberwolves instead of the Celtics.
The final Celtic to appear in the Dunk Contest is actually someone who was in last year's Dunk Contest. That player is Jaylen Brown.
Brown actually made the finals and had a chance to win. He ended up falling to Mac McClung, who will be back this year to try to win it for the third straight year.
Boston won't have anyone in this year's version of the Dunk Contest. Perhaps they will have some players in future years.
Brown and Jayson Tatum are in the All-Star game, so Celtics fans will still have something to watch this weekend.
For the Celtics, this weekend is about not getting those top two guys hurt and getting some rest for the rest of the team.
