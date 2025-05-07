Celtics Hold Major Advantage in Game 2 Playoff History
After blowing a huge lead and missing 45 three-pointers in Game 1 against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics need to regroup to keep their hopes alive for the rest of the series. It was always possible for this type of game to happen, but the good news is history is on their side in Game 2.
The Celtics are the higher seed for a reason, so their talent alone should be enough to bring them back in the series, but there are also multiple statistics that show fans should be confident.
According to NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics are 4-0 after losing a game in the playoffs, and 21-10 all time in Game 2 playoff matches.
Looking at the current iteration of the team, they have been good in bounce-back games after losing in the playoffs. The last four times they lost in the playoffs, they bounced back to not just win, but win with relative ease.
After losing Game 3 of their last series against the Orlando Magic, the team won Game 4 on the road by a final score of 107-98. They then went on to close out the series in five games.
Speaking of closing out a series in five, last year's Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA finals while up 3-0, but then went on to win Game 5 106-88.
In last year's round two, the team lost Game 2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers before winning Game 3 106-93, and winning the series in five games.
In the first round before that, they lost Game 2 at home to the Miami Heat, but then went on to win Game 3 by 20 points and win that series in five games as well.
Even before the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the team bounced back from a Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022 and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023. They won Game 2 in both series and went on to win seven. That may be the direction this series is heading in.
All time, the Celtics are 16-4 at home in Game 2 of the conference semifinals, while the Knicks are 6-20 all-time in Game 2 on the road, including five straight losses, and a 2-9 road record in the conference semis.
The most stunning and obvious stat that should have Celtics fans feeling confident is the three-point disparity. The Celtics are the best three-point shooting team in the league, and won't miss 45 three-pointers again. The fact that they made it to overtime is incredible and shows the team should be just fine for the rest of this series.
