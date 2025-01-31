Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Be Without Multiple Critical Players vs Pelicans
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for an important matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, looking to build on their much-needed win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Celtics, who are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-15, have had a season filled with ups and downs. Their position at the top of the standings is far from secure, as they are only one game ahead of the New York Knicks, who sit in third.
More Celtics: Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Case For Payton Pritchard to Win Prestigious Season Award
This matchup against the Pelicans is crucial, as the Celtics aim to continue their push toward playoff positioning.
One of the key factors for Boston has been their starting core’s health. After dealing with a string of injuries throughout the season, the team is fortunate to have most of their top players available.
Heading into the game against New Orleans, however, they are dealing with injuries to two important role players—Sam Hauser and Al Horford.
Hauser, who is listed as questionable with a right hip impingement, has been a valuable contributor off the bench. Averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game, Hauser’s shooting ability has been a key asset for the Celtics, especially with their need for spacing around their stars.
His three-point shooting has made him a key floor spacer, helping open up driving lanes for the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Losing him for any extended period would be a blow to the Celtics' second unit, limiting their perimeter shooting and offensive flow.
Horford, on the other hand, is listed as probable with a left big toe sprain. The veteran big man, averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, has continued to provide leadership, defensive versatility, and outside shooting.
His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting (especially in clutch moments) has been a crucial part of the Celtics’ success. Horford’s defensive presence is equally valuable, as he remains one of the league’s top rim protectors while providing invaluable mentorship to the team’s younger players.
While he may not put up the numbers of his prime years, his impact on the game is still felt in numerous ways.
With both players potentially limited, the Celtics will need to rely on their depth and stars to carry them through this challenging matchup. The Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, will be no easy task, so the health of Hauser and Horford could play a pivotal role in Boston's performance.
More Celtics:
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Case For Payton Pritchard to Win Prestigious Season Award
Former Celtics Guard Could Be Trade Option For Rival Lakers Before Deadline
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI