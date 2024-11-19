Celtics Injury Report: Boston Guard Cleared to Play in Key Matchup Against Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and they will be with their key guard, Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard, who was listed as questionable due to a sprained thumb, will be available for their second NBA Cup game of the season.
Pritchard has been stellar to start the season, especially over his last eight games, where he's averaged 16.1 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.
