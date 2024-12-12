Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Final Game Status vs Pistons Revealed
When the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, they will be doing so without the services of star Jayson Tatum. Tatum has been ruled out for this contest due to right patella tendinopathy.
In addition to Tatum, Boston has a few other players who were on the injury report. Big man Sam Hauser is listed as out for the game due to a right adductor strain.
Guard Jaden Springer is listed as out while dealing with a non-Covid illness and forward Jordan Walsh is listed as available after being questionable earlier with a left rib contusion.
Without Tatum in the lineup, the Celtics will be relying on others to step up. Luckily for Boston, they have a collective of talented players across the lineup that they can rely on in this game.
Star forward Jaylen Brown will be the main focus point for the Celtics and he is more than capable of helping them win this game. Brown has been very good for Boston this season and can show even more improvement with more responsibility in this contest.
Brown has averaged 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Brown is also shooting 34 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
Without Tatum in the lineup, teams may try to send a double-team over to him. It will be up to teammates such as Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and others to help get this win.
The Celtics can't overlook the Pistons, especially with Tatum out of the lineup. Detroit has been scrappy all season and has looked much better than in years past.
They currently hold a record of 10-15 for the year entering this game. If the Celtics aren't careful, Detroit could steal this game on the road.
Boston enters this game with a record of 19-5 for the year. They have looked like one of the best teams in the entire NBA and are one of the favorites to repeat as NBA champions.
This team plays together on the court and it has shown to have seen great success on the floor. The Celtics are fully committed to winning more titles with this group and it's been reflected in their play throughout the year.
