Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum in Danger of Missing Game vs Hawks
The Boston Celtics are coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic on Friday and they are now getting set for a clash with the Atlanta Hawks. However, it seems that Boston could be without star forward Jayson Tatum for this game.
Tatum appeared on the initial injury report against the Hawks with a designation of questionable. This means he could miss the game entirely. Tatum is dealing with a left shoulder strain.
Tatum dropped 30 points in the Celtics win over the Magic, playing 25 minutes along the way. This could simply be the case of Boston looking to get some extra rest for their superstar or it could be another minor injury to Tatum.
We should know closer to tip-off if Boston will have Tatum available for this contest. Even with the Hawks not having a fully successful season, they can't be overlooked.
Atlanta has some weapons that could make life tough on the Celtics so Boston will need to stay focused to avoid a loss. The win over the Magic calmed things down a little for the Celtics but they have been very streaky in their play of late.
The Celtics sit in second place within the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 29-12. They have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games overall so getting another win today against the Hawks could go a long way.
While nobody has a cause for panic within the Celtics organization, the lack of focus within some games is alarming. The Celtics will need to regroup and get themselves back to playing consistent basketball if the team wants to repeat as champions.
Many see Boston as the favorites to win it all despite their mini-slump this season. But bad habits can be formed very easily and head coach Joe Mazzulla has been trying to stop it from happening.
“Just because we were this last year, you can’t take for granted the details, habit, execution, togetherness, trust,” Mazzulla said. “Like, all that stuff has to be rebuilt. And I think, sometimes, when you have the same team, we have this expectation that we’re just going to pick up there. And it’s different — different year, people are in different spaces. So, we have to re-establish that. You have to work at that, and that just takes time. So, this is the space that we’re in. I love the fact that we’re not happy. Best place to be in. And we’ll figure it the hell out.”
It remains to be seen how Boston will finish this season but they are still very talented. This game against the Hawks could be another test of their focus this season.
