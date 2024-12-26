Celtics Injury Report: Two Crucial Starters May Miss Indiana Matchup
The Celtics are coming off back-to-back losses heading into Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. As Boston looks to turn things back around, they could be without two key players, heavily impacting them on both ends of the floor.
Both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report. Holiday is nursing a right shoulder impingement injury while Porzingis is managing a left ankle sprain that caused him to make an early exit in Wednesday’s NBA Christmas Day matchup against the 76ers.
Porzingis seemingly tweaked his ankle in the opening minutes of the matchup but attempted to play through the discomfort. The star center checked into the game with 34 seconds left in the half, but would not return back out with the team for the second half.
His injury was announced during halftime, and he was deemed doubtful to return. He still managed to score nine points and dish out three assists in just a few minutes he was able to hit the floor.
Should the Celtics be without Porzingis, their interior presence will be greatly impacted. He contributes an average of 18.3 points per game. Defensively, he’s the team’s best rim protector, averaging 1.5 blocks per game.
His offensive ability allows things to open up in terms of spacing for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time his ankle has been injured. He’s undergone an offseason surgery on the same ankle prior to the start of the season.
As for Holiday, he was also missing from the Christmas Day game against Philly. He’s been nursing his shoulder injury since it seemingly occurred during Monday’s matchup against Orlando. He was first listed as questionable until the team officially ruled him out of the contest prior to tip-off.
Holiday has been an important player on this Celtics roster, averaging 12.2 points per game at the point guard position. He provides high-level playmaking in the backcourt, making sure to get the offense running smoothly.
Not only has he been an asset offensively this season, but he is notorious for his defensive capabilities. He’s a renowned perimeter defender, and he has the ability and physicality to guard multiple positions.
In Holiday’s absence, we could see Payton Pritchard as the starting point guard. Pritchard has been exceptional off the bench this season averaging 15.7 points per game.
