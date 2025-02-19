Celtics Insider Backs Star Guard for Major Individual NBA Award
The Boston Celtics sit at a great spot as we approach the second half of the 2024-25 season. The Celtics have everything they need and then some to go back-to-back this season.
Anything short of a title would be a major disappointment, but they are expected to be the last team standing.
The team success is the No. 1 priority for the Celtics; however, some of their key players could be in for major individual awards.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is currently the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year, and Celtics insider Chris Forsberg believes that will be the case as we approach these final 27 games for Boston.
"It feels like it could be pretty similar this year, with Pritchard one of the few who could actually get hardware."
Although Jayson Tatum could be a finalist for the NBA MVP award and others could earn a spot on an All-NBA or All-Defense team, Pritchard could be the only one who could win one of the five major individual awards.
Last season saw three Celtics outside Tatum and Jaylen Brown snag a major individual award.
Brad Stevens won Executive of the Year, and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White landed All-Defense nods.
The expectation for this season is that Tatum and Brown will make one of the three All-NBA teams. It is unlikely that Holiday could be named to an All-Defense team. As for White, he has a chance to be named into one of the two All-Defense teams like he did last season.
Pritchard is having one heck of a season. In the season, his numbers have risen across the board. In 27.9 minutes of action, he is averaging 13.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0,9 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three in 54 games.
Pritchard has been everything for the Celtics and some of them. With the regression of Holiday this season, Pritchard has been tremendous and just at Boston needs to get the job done once again.
The 27-year-old is a vital part of the team, and we'll see how much he can grow as Boston makes this stretch at the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
More Celtics: Expert Predicts Price for Re-Signing Torrey Craig
Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings on Rising Stars Joining All-Star Game
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Doubles Down on NBA Eliminating Halftime
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI