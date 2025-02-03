Celtics Insiders Make Case For Boston to Keep Jaden Sprinder at Trade Deadline
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6, 2025, the Boston Celtics are a team to watch closely.
With a roster that already boasts elite talent—Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis—the Celtics have a formidable starting five. However, their bench and supporting cast could use some additional depth to provide relief for their stars and increase their championship chances.
One player whose future is somewhat uncertain but could offer significant upside is Jaden Springer.
The young guard’s journey to the Celtics has been an interesting one. Acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a trade, Springer arrived in Boston with potential but has struggled for consistent minutes.
Despite playing limited time this season, his recent performances, including a strong showing against the LA Clippers, have raised eyebrows.
In a crucial win over the Clippers, Springer played the final four minutes of the third quarter and nearly the entire fourth.
He contributed eight points, two rebounds, and four steals over a season-high 20 minutes, including two clutch three-pointers. His performance energized the team and showcased his potential as a two-way player who could add value to the Celtics’ rotation.
"I feel pretty strongly about that Clippers game,” Bryan Manning of The Garden Report said. “He saved himself that night. I think he showed that he can actually bring something to the roster through the stretch run here that’s worth staying with him.”
While Springer’s overall stats this season—just 1.3 points per game—don't jump off the page, his recent stretch could make him an intriguing piece for the Celtics.
With more consistent minutes, Springer could develop into a reliable bench scorer and defender, adding depth to a team that sometimes lacks consistent play from its second unit. Keeping him could also offer long-term potential, especially if the Celtics make a run for the title.
However, the Celtics could also look to move other players to improve their roster. Sam Hauser, while a sharp-shooter, has had inconsistencies and might be expendable in a deal that brings in more help for the bench.
Al Horford, though a veteran leader, has shown signs of decline this season. His $10 million contract could be a valuable trade asset if the Celtics look to upgrade their supporting cast.
Adding another forward or center who can contribute immediately would give the team more flexibility.
As the trade deadline nears, the Celtics are in a good position to solidify their roster for a deep playoff run, and keeping an eye on players like Jaden Springer, while potentially dealing others like Hauser or Horford, will be crucial in deciding their future trajectory.
