Celtics' Jaden Springer Viewed as Trade Target For Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
The Boston Celtics aren't in a position to make many moves at the trade deadline. Since they are in the second apron, it's really hard for them to make a trade.
Boston has had a very up-and-down 2025. They haven't been able to put together a solid stretch of games.
Just because it is hard to make a deal doesn't mean that other teams aren't looking at them for some help. Other teams have been intrigued by Jaden Springer for quite some time.
Boston has been linked to dumping Springer to help alleviate their tax bill. The Celtics are one of the most expensive teams in the NBA.
According to The Athletic, there are multiple teams who would be willing to take him as a salary dump. The Pistons, Bulls, Jazz, and Hornets are listed as teams that would be interested in such a trade.
Springer isn't in a position to get much playing time with this Celtics team. In order for his personal development to continue, he needs to be on a new team.
With Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser ahead of him on the depth chart, the possibility of seeing rotational minutes is low for Springer.
Boston is likely to have a new owner in the next couple of years. Whoever that new owner is is going to be looking for ways to make this team less expensive.
Dumping Springer now would give them some relief from that tax bill. It also wouldn't hurt their current roster to the point that they would start playing terrible basketball.
