Celtics' Jaylen Brown Credits Shocking Reason Season Remains Alive
The Boston Celtics have their backs up against the wall. They found themselves down 3-1 to the Knicks heading into Wednesday night's game.
It was a game that the Celtics had to win in order to keep their season alive. They had to do so without the services of Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles in Game 4.
Jaylen Brown had to take a bigger role on the team, becoming the team's number one option. He and the rest of the Celtics were able to beat the Knics by double-digits at home in the TD Garden.
The Celtics weren't expected to win that game without having Tatum available, but they were able to win for one specific reason.
Following the game, Browm let the media know why Boston was able to win the game, crediting the fans in the TD Garden for helping them win.
"I appreciate the fans that showed up tonight. It was a great atmosphere. It was loud. I know it's easy to kind of write us off. Obviously, it's unfortunate what happened to Jayson, but we still have basketball that needs to be played. I believe in this group, so don't count us out just yet."
Brown understands that the rest of the NBA doesn't believe that they can complete the comeback and take down the Knicks. The only ones who truly believe it's possible are in the Celtics' locker room.
In order to complete the comeback, they have to win Game 6 in Madison Square Garden, in an atmosphere that will be as raucous as anything they've played in this season.
Boston will have to win each of the next two games without having Kristaps Porzingis feeling his best, as well. He has still been suffering from a strange illness.
Porzingis is going to have to be more effective than he's been in the series so far, though. His three-point shooting and rim protection is something the Celtics need.
Brown is still the driving force behind the offense, especially now that Tatum is gone. This team will go as far as he is able to lead them.
