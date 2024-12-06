Celtics' Jaylen Brown Fined $25,000 For Inappropriate Gesture Toward Pistons
Ahead of the Boston Celtics matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, star forward Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for an inappropriate gesture that he made toward Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. Brown seemed to make a throat-slash gesture at Stewart and now has been penalized for it.
NBA insider Shams Charnia of ESPN reported the news on social media.
The Celtics took down the Pistons in the game but the league has tried to cut down on these types of gestures from happening. It didn't stop Brown and the forward likely was just caught up in the moment of the contest.
Brown dropped 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in the win. His play was key to the Celtics taking down the Pistons in what was a competitive matchup between the two sides.
Boston holds a record of 18-4 on the season and they have looked very much like the best team in the NBA. They have picked up exactly where they left things off last year and are looking like the favorites to repeat as NBA champions.
Brown is going to be a massive part of those plans and the team is going to need him to stay on the floor. If he were to do another one of these gestures, the league could end up suspending him so Brown may want to cool it with these types of incidents.
On the year, Brown has averaged 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The veteran has also shot 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Brown has improved his game to be more well-rounded and it has shown on the court. The star commented on this after the win over Detroit earlier in the week.
“I think it’s also a credit to my development,” Brown told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “I improve on things. A lot of my weaknesses in the past I’ve attacked. So being able to run a team and an offense, I look forward to those moments.”
With Brown and co-star Jayson Tatum, Boston has one of the best duos in the entire NBA at their disposal. The two have learned how to play off one another and it's helped the Celtics dominate while on the floor year in and year out.
