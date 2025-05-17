Celtics' Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest on Playoff Exit
On Friday night, the New York Knicks finally put an end to the mighty Boston Celtics' repeat aspirations, snuffing out the reigning champions in a 119-81 Game 6 semifinal series blowout.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, ever the perfectionist, opted to keep his starters in the game long after Boston coach Joe Mazzulla had waved the figurative white flag and pulled his rotation pieces.
Now, New York will gear up to face another team that snagged a second round upset, the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers, in the Eastern Conference Finals. It will mark the Knicks' first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25, when the club was knocked out by the Pacers in six games.
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum done for the postseason (and, potentially, much of the 2025-26 season) due to a right Achilles tendon tear, four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown had been installed as Boston's offensive focal point. It worked like gangbusters in Game 5, which Boston won at TD Garden, 127-102, to keep its season alive.
Things didn't work out quite so well in Game 6, however, as Brown was ejected late into the third quarter after picking up his sixth foul.
The reigning Finals MVP finished with 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from deep) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, plus six assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block. He also turned over the ball seven times and notched a brutal -30 plus-minus.
After the game, Brown got candid about his feelings about getting sent home, per Noa Dalzell of CLNS.
“Things didn't go our way this year, and it's unfortunate, but we hold our head up regardless," Brown said. "Losing the to the Knicks feels like death, but I was always taught that there's life after death. So we'll get ready for whatever's next in the journey.”
