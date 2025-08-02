Celtics' Jaylen Brown Gets Honest About Mental Health Battles
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown recently opened up about the mental health struggles that he has been dealing with while playing in the last few years.
Brown is one of the highest-paid players in the league, so he is trying to make sure that he lives up to the deal that Boston signed him to. That has led to him having some struggles with his mental health.
Despite the fact that he has won a championship with the Celtics, he has dealt with trade rumors and other slights off the court.
In an interview with the School of Hard Knocks, Brown revealed that he has had some struggles when it comes to his mental health.
"I've dealt with anxiety, even depression," Brown said. "I've been to some very dark places. But I feel like those dark places have allowed my light to shine."
Brown wants to make sure that being open about his struggles can help others who are being affected by the same kinds of issues.
"I would say it's okay. Never let anyone break your spirit. Everybody is going to deal with adversity at some point," Brown added. "Even plants struggle to get sunlight."
Brown understands that he has had some struggles, but he has been able to find a way to get through to the other side and come out as a stronger person. He's hoping he can help others do the same.
Brown will have an increased role with the team next year with Jayson Tatum out recovering from a torn Achilles, so he is going to have to make sure he is ready to deal with the stress that comes with being a number-one option.
It seems that Brown has a good support system around him now to help him deal with that increased role. He is ready to show the rest of the NBA what he is truly capable of doing as a top option.
This past season, with an injured knee, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
