Celtics' Jaylen Brown Has Surprising Reaction Finally Playing Against Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics have some time off before they play again on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.
However, the Celtics are itching to get on the court after they suffered a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Boston dropped its fifth game of the season, and it did so to their old friend and long-time Celtics guard, Marcus Smart.
It was the first time that Smart played against his former team, and it felt wrong in all sorts of ways. The Celtics were unable to get the win over the Grizzlies and their former teammate, and even then, it felt weird to some, including star guard Jaylen Brown.
After the game, Brown didn't mince any words about how he felt about facing Smart.
“It’s weird. But it was great. Marcus is a family member at this point.”
Immediately after the game, cameras caught Brown and Smart embracing each other.
Prior to the game, Smart opened up about watching Boston win their 18th title without him and what he told Brown before the 2024 NBA Finals.
"I sent Jaylen -- after they won against Indiana to head to the Finals, I told him, ‘Go win it now," Smart said. “‘You got here, you gotta finish it this time.’ And he texted me back saying he got me, and he appreciated and loved me and wished I was there but he's gonna go handle business.
"It was definitely hard to watch. But at the same time, it was definitely fun to watch, and excited to see my brothers accomplish their goals."
Smart received a beloved warm welcome at the TD Garden, which he had called home for nine years. His time in Boston was a success as he was named to three All-Defensive teams, named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, and finished fifth in the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year race.
Smart averaged 10.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from three in 581 games and 360 starts.
The scrappy guard is a beloved figure in Boston, and while trading him away stung many people in the heart, it all paid off when they won the title in June.
More Celtics: Celtics Broadcaster to Call Bengals vs Cowboys MNF Game on Disney+
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals What Aspect of Kobe Bryant He is Channeling