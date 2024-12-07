Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Posts Mysterious Message After Big Victory Over Bucks
The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night to improve their record to 19-4 on the season.
The Celtics have been one of the more dominant teams thus far, and their victory on Friday proved that to be the case. Although the win was massive, it didn't come without any drama.
After the win, Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown posted a mysterious message on X. Brown had this to say in a post on Saturday.
"Push the envelope and watch it bend," posted Brown.
Brown may be referring to the play from Friday when he received an elbow from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. At the start of the third quarter, Brown drove to the lane on Antetokounmpo and scored on him. As Antetokounmpo was taking the ball out, he appeared to elbow Brown in the face, and Brown responded to that immediately.
Brown had scored on Antetokounmpo and did the “too little” celebration. As they walked back down the floor, Brown was pointing at Antetokounmpo, and he immediately received a technical.
The Bucks and Celtics are no strangers to each other, and it's clear there is some animosity between them. The last time they faced each other, Antetokounmpo was whistled for an offensive foul after elbowing Brown.
Antetokounmpo pretended to offer Brown a handshake and pulled it back before Brown could reach. Brown called Antetokounmpo a “child” for his antics after the game.
These two All-Stars have been going at each other's necks this season. So far, it has helped the Celtics more than it has the Bucks, and head coach Joe Mazzulla says it ignited Brown to a great game.
“I thought the elbow to the face kind of ‘unlocked’ Jaylen a little bit,” Mazzulla said. “I thought the technical was tremendous by Jaylen and I thought from then on in he just brought an edge to us and we were able to feed off of it.”
Brown ended the game with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block in the win. Although he only scored four points after the technical, the momentum was on the Celtics' side.
Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum also chimed into the madness and said he loved watching the physicality.
“It’s a fine line, right? As long as it’s fair,” Tatum said. “If they get to pull and grab and push us, we should be able to do the same. And if that’s how it’s going to be the whole game, then I have no problem with that at all. It’s competitive. It’s fun. It’s part of it.”
Boston is not only a talented team, but they are not the ones to mess with.
More Celtics: Celtics Land ACC Star in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft