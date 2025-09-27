Celtics' Jaylen Brown Predicted to Be in MVP Conversation This Season
The Boston Celtics are entering the 2025-26 season with little to no expectations. It is a complete 180 compared to how they were viewed last season.
Now, with the season less than a month away, the Celtics are nowhere near the favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Regardless, they could be a team that can give those top teams a run for their money, due to the fact that they have an All-NBA talent on their side in Jaylen Brown.
Brown will be the de facto No. 1 option for the Celtics as they'll play most, if not all, this season without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. All eyes will be on Brown, and many think highly of the former California Golden Bear.
Celtics Insider Believes Jaylen Brown Could be an MVP Candidate
Sean McGuire of NBC Boston Sports believes that Brown could be in the MVP conversation.
"Jaylen Brown is in the running to win the 2025 NBA MVP."
"What does in the running mean? Brown opened at 100-1 to win the award behind the heavily-favored Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 12 other players including Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant.
When the trade deadline nears in early February, Brown will be in the top six."
Many things would need to go right for Brown and the Celtics for this to hold.
For starters, Brown would need to take his game to the next level, and he will have the opportunity to do so. The 28-year-old has recorded tremendous numbers without Tatum in the lineup.
In 39 games without Tatum, Brown averaged 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three in 34.5 minutes of action.
Now, the two have played eight seasons together, so 39 games sis a small sample size, but still, Brown should be able to play like an MVP nonetheless.
The only thing that may be a challenge is the Celtics being a top team in the league or in the lowly Eastern Conference. If the Celtics could be a top team in the conference and Brown takes his game to the next level, he could certainly be in the conversation to at least receive some MVP votes.
Brown and the Celtics have a long way to go to do such a thing.
