Celtics' Jaylen Brown Provides Massive Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Series
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for the start of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. Boston took down the Orlando Magic in the first round, winning the series in five games.
While the series against Orlando wasn't the easiest, Boston was able to overcome all obstacles and move on. But heading into this series against the Knicks, the Celtics have been dealing with some injury concerns.
One comes from star forward Jaylen Brown, who entered the postseason with a lingering knee injury. Ahead of the series with the Knicks, Brown provided a massive update on his status going forward.
“I think I’m starting to turn the curve. Structurally, everything is fine. I’ve had some other stuff going on, but I think I’m trending in the right direction.”
Having Brown healthy and on the floor gives the Celtics a massive advantage against any opponent in the league. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is one of the better two-way players that the league has to offer, and he gives this team a massive boost.
For the season, Brown has averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Brown seems ready to go for this series, and the Celtics are looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks won't be an easy matchup, even with Boston sweeping them during the regular season.
The postseason is an entirely different animal, and the Celtics know that New York is going to put up a strong fight in this series. The Knicks have a lot of talent across the roster, and they may be able to make things tough on the Celtics due to it.
But the Celtics are the stronger team, and they are being heavily favored entering this playoff series. If Boston stays healthy and executes the game plan in place, they should have no problem with the Knicks in this matchup based on prior experience.
