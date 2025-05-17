Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reacts to Future of Team
The Boston Celtics' season is over. After an emotional Game 5 victory to keep their season alive, the Celtics weren't able to muster up the same kind of energy in Game 6.
New York took down the Celtics in Madison Square Garden to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Pacers. Now, Boston faces a lot of uncertainty.
Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, so he will miss most of next season. With that being the case, their title window might be closed. This team is poised for a lot of changes this offseason.
With new owner Bill Chisholm about to take full control of the franchise, there is a good chance that this Celtics core has played its last game together.
Jaylen Brown understands that could be the case, but he also wants Celtics fans to have some hope for the future. He reacted to the future of the team immediately after Game 6.
"I'm proud of our group. I thought that we fought. We was in a lot of battles. There's a lot to be excited for. This journey is not the end. It's not the end for me. I'm looking forward to coming back stronger. “I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now, obviously with JT being now, and us ending the year, but it’s a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end.”
Brown clearly has an optimistic look for the future of the team will look like. He thinks that the team will still contend in the future, and he will come back healthier.
While Brown didn't directly acknowledge that this could be the start of some serious changes, he understands the business of basketball. This team won't come back the same next season.
How well the team is able to rebound from this loss how quickly Tatum is able to recover from his injury will determine the future title windows of this team.
For now, Brown needs to get his knee healthy so that he can carry more of the load next season.
Celtics Could Make Play For Cooper Flagg
