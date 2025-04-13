Celtics' Jaylen Brown Receives Massive Injury Update
The Boston Celtics expect a healthy Jaylen Brown for the start of their title defense next week.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Brown, saying he expects him to be ready for next weekend.
“Just part of the rehab process for him to get back to being his absolute best. He's continuing to take care of himself and put himself in great position to be ready for next weekend.”
Brown recently received injections in his knee and will likely be available throughout the playoffs, barring anything catastrophic.
In addition to Mazzulla's confidence that his star guard would be on the court, he added that it was the 'player's decision' to sit out at the game's final stretch.
"It was more, he makes that call," Mazzulla said. "He knows his body better than anybody. He knows exactly where he's at. He knows where he needs to get to in order to be at his best for what matters most. The most important thing is trusting him."
The 28-year-old has struggled at times to stay on the court. In the past few games leading up to this season finale, he has yet to play more than 30 minutes in a game.
The last time he played over his season average of 34.3 minutes was on March 12 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, he has yet to play over 30 minutes in a game in eight games.
Brown is pivotal to the Celtics' aspirations to repeat as champions. The star guard was everything and more for his team last playoffs, as he was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and won the Finals MVP after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
He averaged 20.8 points per game in the Finals series, along with 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three in 38.5 minutes of action.
As for this season, Brown has been available more times than not, playing in 63 games. Brown has been stellar when he's been on the court, averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.
