Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Turned Down $50 Million Deal From Nike
The Boston Celtics will be looking to get a new level of play from Jaylen Brown this year. With Jayson Tatum sidelined because of a torn Achilles, Brown will get a shot to be the top option on the team.
If he has a massive year, Brown will become one of the most popular players in the league. Outside of Boston, he isn't seen as a global superstar because he plays with Tatum, despite his game showing otherwise.
One of the biggest apparel brands in the world tried to bring him in to help change that. Brown recently revealed that he rejected a massive offer from them to do his own thing instead.
More news: Former Celtics Star Could Join East Rival in Free Agency: Report
Jaylen Brown Rejected a Massive Deal From Nike
Brown revealed that he recently rejected a $50 million offer from Nike to become one of their signature athletes. Instead, he decided to create his own apparel company.
When asked about why he rejected such a large deal, Brown cited the fact that he wanted to keep the ability to say whatever he wanted about whatever issues he wanted. He said this on the Big Tiger Show.
"You sign these contracts, you have these little catchphrases that be in there. Like, if you say anything controversial, or anything that disrupts our ecosystem of our company, we can terminate your deal, terminate your contract. So that kind of makes you not have a voice."
"So a lot of our celebrities and our athletes, they never speak up, they never say anything, because they risk whatever their contract is if they do. So I don't like compromising my voice for nothing and nobody. So I just told them I'd pass."
More news: NBA Hall of Famer Believes Celtics Star Could Be Next American-Born MVP
Jaylen Brown Wants The Freedom to do What He Wants
Brown didn't reject Nike for anything that they have done; he just doesn't want to be tied down by any apparel company. He wants to be able to do what he wants to do.
Brown will get a shot to do that on the court next year with Tatum on the sidelines. He is going to have a chance to shoot the ball at will without Tatum on the court.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.