Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shows No Mercy Playing Against Kids During All-Star Game Practice
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place this Sunday, February 16, and one of the standout players this weekend is Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who will make his fourth All-Star appearance.
This marks his third consecutive season being named to the prestigious event, a testament to his growing influence in the league. Brown's journey to All-Star status has been marked by steady improvement, and he’s not only a key player for the Celtics but also a leader in the community.
More Celtics: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals He Modeled Coaching Style, Culture After Legend Pep Guardiola
In addition to his on-court achievements, Brown has been making headlines for his off-court initiatives during All-Star Weekend.
He recently announced the launch of OaklandXChange, a new non-profit initiative designed to uplift the Black economy in Oakland, California. This effort is part of Brown's larger commitment to social change, demonstrating that his influence extends beyond basketball.
During NBA All-Star Game practice, Brown was spotted having fun with a group of kids on the court, sharing an exciting moment with the next generation of basketball stars.
But true to his competitive nature, he showed absolutely no mercy.
In a viral video circulating the internet, Brown is seen rejecting a shot from a young child—who appeared to be no older than six—with impressive force. Despite the rejection, the kids weren’t deterred; they continued to shoot and seemed thrilled just to be on the court with one of their idols.
More Celtics: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals He Modeled Coaching Style, Culture After Legend Pep Guardiola
As for his All-Star history, Brown has proven to be a consistent presence in the event.
His first All-Star selection came in 2021, and he has since continued to build on his reputation as one of the top players in the league. Notably, Brown’s 2023 and 2024 performances in the All-Star Game saw him contribute two 30-plus point performances, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level.
While he has not yet won the Three-Point Contest, Brown’s shooting range and consistent improvement in that area make him a fan favorite when he participates in the competition.
His versatility as a scorer—averaging 22.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season—has made him an indispensable part of the Celtics' success.
Brown's impact on the Celtics is undeniable.
He’s become a critical piece of their championship aspirations, contributing both offensively and defensively.
His ability to create shots, stretch the floor, and defend at a high level make him one of the most well-rounded players in the league today. As he continues to evolve, it’s clear that Brown’s future in the NBA is bright, and his performance this weekend will be one of the many highlights of his career.
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI