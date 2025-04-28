Celtics' Jayson Tatum Addresses Heated Sideline Exchange With Magic HC
The Boston Celtics grabbed Game 4 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic to take a 3-1 series lead. With the scene now shifting back toward Boston, the Celtics are in prime position to take the series and advance to the next round.
It was a strong game overall for the Celtics, and they earned a needed win over Orlando. But during the game, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum seemed to get into it with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on the sideline
After the game was over, Tatum addresses the situation. The Celtics star said it was nothing serious, just two people being competitive during the playoffs.
“Nothing serious — it's just a bunch of men out there in a competitive environment. Everybody's passionate, just showing emotion. I got a lot of respect for Coach Mosley and what he's done with that group.”