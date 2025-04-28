Celtics' Jayson Tatum Addresses Heated Sideline Exchange With Magic HC

Jayson Tatum on this exchange with Jamahl Mosley:



“Nothing serious — it's just a bunch of men out there in a competitive environment. Everybody's passionate, just showing emotion. I got a lot of respect for Coach Mosley and what he's done with that group.”



