Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Could Shockingly Return in March, Says Insider
There was a time where a torn Achilles would effectively be a death sentence for any NBA player.
With the advent of modern medicine and its accompanying advancements, that sort of injury is not only manageable, but also something a star player can come back from in relatively short order.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shockingly tore his Achilles during the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the New York Knicks. Tatum, already in New York City with some of the best surgeons in the world, reportedly had surgery on the Achilles less than 24 hours after suffering the injury.
It seems unthinkable that Tatum would be able to play this upcoming season for the Celtics even with the multi-time All-Star in the middle of his prime. However, the idea may not be as farfetched as previously believed.
Reporter Jake Fischer revealed that the idea of Tatum coming back this season has some real legs — and that Celtics fans should be thrilled about the rumors circulating around the star player's possible return.
“What does this mean in terms of Jayson Tatum’s ultimate return? That there’s definitely buzz that Tatum could potentially be back sometime in March," Fischer said. "They probably made vast improvements in surgery and recovery. That is certainly true.”
Roughly four months after the injury (late September), Tatum was seen working out in the gym lifting weights. He was even running on the basketball court both dribbling and shooting.
The mere clip of Tatum working out participating in basketball activities must be an exciting sight to see for those in Beantown. Having said that, is it a good idea for Tatum to return?
The worst-case scenario would be Tatum coming back too early and potentially re-injuring what's already considered to be among the worst injuries one can face on the basketball court.
It's something the Celtics and the front office must strongly contemplate. Even if Boston has a glimmer of a chance at competing for another title, Tatum being a very competitive player may want to accelerate the rehab process.
At the same time, does the possible risk outweigh the remote chance at winning a title? On the surface, the Celtics look like a middle-of-the-pack team in a weak Eastern Conference.
Can Boston Return to Contention This Year if Tatum is Back on the Court?
Even with Tatum returning, there's no guarantee the team as currently constructed would be able to best conference foes such as the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and quite possibly the Milwaukee Bucks.
For that reason, having Tatum fully recovered while taking his time to get back for the 2026-27 season may be the more prudent route to take.
