Celtics' Jayson Tatum Earns Major Front Office Role at Duke
Jayson Tatum has been working very hard in the offseason to return from his torn Achilles injury as quickly as possible. The Boston Celtics aren't expecting him to play at all this year.
Tatum is making it his mission to come back at some point this season. Even if he does, it won't be for a few months. He has to keep rehabbing and doing other things until that can happen.
While he waits to return, Tatum has decided to take on a role with his alma mater. He will now be helping the Duke basketball program in a new role.
More news: Celtics Predicted to Greatly Disappoint in 2025-26 Season
Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum Has Been Named To a New Role at Duke
Tatum has been named the Chief Basketball Officer at Duke. That means that Tatum will help Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer as a special advisor. Tatum announced this on his Instagram account.
It's unclear what actual functions Tatum will have in this role. It will likely be a role in which Duke players can call Tatum and ask him for advice on how to handle certain situations.
Tatum only played one season with the Blue Devils before becoming the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Still, he clearly has a deep connection to the university.
Scheyer will probably ask Tatum to come back to campus various times throughout the season while he is still recovering from his injury. It makes sense for him to fill this role now.
More news: Celtics Star Calls Out Thunder For Not Playing Clean During Finals Run
This New Role For Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum Will Be Good For Him
As Tatum focuses on his rehab, this new role will be good for Tatum. It will be a good way for him to stay engaged in the basketball role, other than just sitting down on the bench during games.
The Celtics are fine with him assuming this role because he won't actually have to do much for Duke. This is more of a figurehead role than anything else. Tatum should be excited about this.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.