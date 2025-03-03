Celtics' Jayson Tatum Enters Rare NBA History Alongside LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain
The Boston Celtics took down the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak. It was an impressive win for Boston, especially considering that they were missing a few crucial players in the process.
More news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Seemed to Use JJ Redick Strategy on Nikola Jokic in Win vs Nuggets
Boston has continued to push forward this season as the targeted team around the NBA. They will be looking to repeat as NBA champions this year and that type of weight isn't easy to carry around.
They are led by co-stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of which continue to play at a very high level. But Tatum seems to be on a different level than Brown and many see him as the next face of the NBA.
Tatum has done his part to make the case for himself and his growth over the years has been very impressive. But in the win over Denver, Tatum secured his place in some rare NBA history, alongside only legends LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain.
The Celtics star become one of three players to score at least 13,000 points and have at least 4,000 rebounds in their careers before the age of 27. This type of NBA history doesn't come around often so Tatum is now in some rare air.
This is quite the feat for Tatum and shows just how special of a player he can be. The veteran hasn't skipped a beat this season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
His consistency on a game-to-game basis is what has been most impressive and it has kept the Celtics balanced throughout the season. Tatum showed that he could get over the hump to win a title last season and he is now searching for more championships.
Boston will continue to be one of the favorites to win it all this season and they have looked very formidable. With Tatum leading the charge, the Celtics will be a tough out in the postseason and he will look to do more damage once again.
More Celtics news: Fans Slam Celtics' Jayson Tatum for Showboating Antics Against Cavaliers
Gilbert Arenas Offers Simple Reason Why Celtics' Jayson Tatum is Already 'Face of NBA'
Celtics Surprisingly Waive 2024 NBA Draft Pick
Celtics' Jrue Holiday Offers Concerning Update on Brutal Finger Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.