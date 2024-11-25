Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest About Anthony Edwards Following Win
The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves battled at the TD Garden on Sunday, with Boston coming away with a big win. The final score of 107-105, with the Timberwolves making a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.
But the Celtics were able to hold them off and grab their fifth straight. The stars were out in this game, trading blows throughout the contest.
Similar to last season, the game was a back-and-forth matchup that came down to the very end. Both sides wanted to get the win but in the end, Boston was just a little better.
Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards did all he could for his team, dropping 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Edwards kept the Celtics defense in check and made life very tough on Boston.
After the game, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum got brutally honest about his feelings toward Edwards following this highly-contested matchup.
"We had two good games against each other last year and obviously spent the summer with each other at the Olympics. I love ANT. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. He talks a lot and he had a lot to say this summer about the games we played against him last year and getting excited to play against us this year. You enjoy playing against the other best players in the league."
Tatum performed well himself in this game, scoring 26 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing four assists. The star was all over the place, helping Boston keep their winning ways alive.
Co-star Jaylen Brown also put together a nice game for the Celtics, dropping 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists. Brown and Tatum once again showed why they are the best duo in the entire NBA and the Celtics grabbed their 14th win of the new season.
Boston has looked very much like the best team all year, picking things up where they left it off last season. They are the clear favorites to win the NBA title once again but it will be a little tougher this time around with the target being on their backs.
However, the Celtics have embraced this fact and are looking to raise another banner into the skies of the Garden. And if they keep up this level of play, it will be tough for any opposing team to stop them.
More Celtics: Boston May Be Final NBA Champ to Visit White House