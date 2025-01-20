Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Boston's Mounting Struggles
The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a rough patch, struggling with consistency as they go through a funk. Over their last five games, they are just 2-3, with losses to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday highlighting the slump.
While bad shooting has been a major contributor, the Celtics as a whole are not playing the winning basketball they are capable of. Despite the struggles, both head coach Joe Mazzulla and star forward Jayson Tatum expressed confidence that the team can turn things around.
After the tough overtime loss to the Hawks, Tatum was vocal about the team’s outlook moving forward.
“You’ve got to take the good with the bad, and understand that down the road, we could be grateful for this stretch,” Tatum said. “If we continue to stick together, if we continue to be a close-knit group, if we figure it out together, come out on the other side of this, we’ll feel a lot better about ourselves.”
One of the central issues for Boston in their loss to Atlanta was the shooting of their stars, especially Tatum. In the final 30 seconds of regulation and overtime, Boston couldn’t capitalize on crucial opportunities.
Tatum, in particular, struggled mightily, finishing the game 1 for 7 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime. He missed both a potential game-tying shot in overtime and a game-winning attempt in regulation.
Despite the tough shots, Tatum remained focused on the bigger picture.
“We’re not making shots that we normally shoot at a higher rate that would stop the bleeding in this stretch,” he said. “Still trying to generate the right shot, and get guys in the right spots. We’re just not shooting the ball as well as we normally do.”
Tatum ended the game with 23 points but was just 2 for 9 from three-point range. Together with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, the trio combined to go 9 for 34 from beyond the arc.
Tatum’s struggles in recent games have stood in stark contrast to his impressive season so far. Averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, he remains the cornerstone of the Celtics’ offense.
However, even with his individual success, Tatum’s recent shooting woes are a reminder of how important consistency is for Boston’s success. As he works through this tough stretch, Tatum’s leadership and determination will be key to helping the Celtics get back on track.
The Celtics know they are better than what they’ve shown in this rough stretch, and the hope is that the team can learn and grow from these challenging moments. With Tatum leading the way, the belief is that they will emerge from this funk stronger, just as he hopes for, “on the other side of this.”
More Celtics:
Hawks Troll Celtics' Jayson Tatum Following Massive Win Over Boston
3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston
For more news on Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI