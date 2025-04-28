Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Point to Major Postseason Advantage
The Boston Celtics are one game away from advancing to the next round in the playoffs. On Sunday, they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Orlando Magic and now have a chance to close things out in Game 5 in front of their fans.
The TD Garden will be rocking as the fans look forward to their team's victory and advance to the next round. The Celtics earned a hard fought win in what was a team effort by the C's.
While Jayson Tatum will get all the shine because he is the best player and had a monster fourth quarter, he and his star teammate, Jaylen Brown, raved about the team's veteran, Al Horford.
Horford was huge for the team on Sunday, and that has been the case all season long. The 38-year-old was tremendous, and Tatum and Brown could not help but praise the veteran forward.
“I can't say it enough, Al is unbelievable…He’s 38 years old, and he is picking them up full court, doing whatever is asked of him. That kind of sets the tone for everybody else. He’s got the heart of a champion," said Tatum.
“Tremendous. Tremendous effort from Al down the stretch in that second half. Big time rebounds, big time plays … He just did what it took to win. We really expect nothing less. That’s just Al Horford in a nutshell," said Brown.
Horford recorded five massive blocks, three of which came in the first quarter.
In the process, Horford made history, becoming the second-oldest player to have five blocks in a playoff game, trailing only Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Overall, Horford made his presence known, recording six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field, six rebounds, and two assists in 35 massive minutes of the defending champions.
The Celtics' big man is averaging 6.5 points per game in four games this series, along with 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks, while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in 31.8 minutes of action.
Although Horford is no longer in his prime, it’s evident that he continues to make a significant impact that greatly benefits his team.
