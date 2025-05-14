Celtics' Jayson Tatum Makes Massive Announcement After Devastating Injury
The Boston Celtics were dealt a devastating blow when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4 against the Knicks. Not only will he miss the rest of the playoffs, but he will miss most of next season, as well.
Boston trails the New York Knicks 3-1 in their second-round series and now faces an uphill challenge to win three straight games without their best player.
Tatum had surgery on his Achilles extremely quickly, getting his injury taken care of in less than 24 hours. He clearly wants to come back as quickly as possible.
Celtics fans are not feeling great right now, knowing that the season is just one loss away from being over. Tatum understands how they feel.
For the first time since his injury, Tatum released a statement to the fans and the rest of the NBA community.
Tatum seems to be in good spirits, considering how terrible the injury was that he suffered. He understands that he will have to attack the rehab with the same intensity as he does when he's playing on the court.
The Celtics are hopeful that he can make a full recovery. Tatum is going to try his best to get on the court as soon as possible, even if it might not be another calendar year before he's able to.
Boston will now have to figure out how to win games without Tatum in the lineup. Jaylen Brown now has to step up and become the top scoring option for the team for the foreseeable future.
The Celtics are gong to need the rest of the starting lineup to step up and be better than they have ever been before for the rest of this playoff series.
It's very likely that this is the last time that Celtics fans have seen this current core together. There are likely going to be some big changes coming to the roster in the offseason now that they have a new owner.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
