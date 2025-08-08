Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reacts to Joe Mazzulla Extension News
The Boston Celtics will keep their head coach, Joe Mazzulla, for a few more seasons.
The Celtics and Mazzulla agreed to a massive multi-year contract extension on Friday. Mazzulla has been the coach for the past three seasons and has led Boston to a title.
After a long drought for the Celtics, Mazzulla was one of he main reasons why Boston reached the mountaintop a little over a year ago. Now, the 37-year-old championship coach will do his best to continue to lead the Celtics to multiple titles moving forward.
Alongside Mazzulla, outside of this upcoming season, will be superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum and Mazzulla have been together for the past six years, dating back to when Mazzulla was an assistant in 2019.
The two have built a bond and like most Boston fans, Tatum is excited to have his coach on board for a long time.
The 27-year-old superstar shared the news of the contract extension via his personal Instagram account.
Tatum will miss most, if not all, the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Tatum suffered the injury in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks.
The injury undoubtedly puts the Celtics in a tough spot this upcoming season. The narrative surrounding the team is that they will punt this season and be ready to seriously compete in the 2026-27 season, then Tatum is back and full health.
While that may be the case, it appears that Tatum is well ahead of schedule. The six-time All-Star has been spotted walking around without a boot, just a little under three months removed from the massive injury.
Tatum is doing all he can to get back on the court and lead Boston to another title.
Joe Mazzulla is The Man For the Job
Mazzulla was named the interim head coach for the Celtics at the start of the 2022-23 season. He was given that title in the meantime after former coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season due to violating team policies.
Ultimately, the Celtics fired Udoka and promoted Mazzulla. He has been nothing short of spectacular thus far, well-earning his multi-year extension.
Overall, Mazzulla has sported a 182-64 record at the helm in the regular season. His record in the playoffs is just as spectacular, sporting a 33-17 record.
