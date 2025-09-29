Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Receives 5-Word Message From Kevin Durant on Recovery
The Boston Celtics are preparing to be without superstar Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon, but despite undergoing the surgery on May 13, he has been making unreal progress.
More news: Al Horford Breaks Silence on Leaving Celtics
After sharing a YouTube video of his recovery process, fellow superstar Kevin Durant left a brief comment via his Twitter/X account applauding his milestone of getting back on the court.
"Insane. Let's get it JT," wrote Durant.
Durant unfortunately has been through the same process that Tatum is going through after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals.
The tear kept him out of the entirety of the 2019-20 season, but he has proven to still be an effective player since his return. In fact, Durant has averaged more points per game every season since the tear that his three seasons on the Golden State Warriors pre-tear.
As for the Celtics, they are planning for life without Tatum, but according to the fantastic strides he is displaying, perhaps they won't have to plan for the entire season.
More news: Celtics Superstar Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Tatum recently spoke on the progress he is making, but noted how important the milestone of getting back to the court has been.
“I’m in a really good spot. It’ll be five months tomorrow," Tatum said. "It’s been a long journey … there’s been bright spots… being able to participate in a basketball workout was one of the more bright spots in this journey."
When it comes to if the team is pressuring Tatum to come back early, there is none. Tatum noted that he has received "no pressure" from the franchise. Perhaps what is pushing him to get back so quickly is his own work ethic and killer instinct.
When Will Tatum Be Back?
There are a few insiders around the basketball world, however, who predict that the superstar will make a return ahead of the playoffs.
NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton thinks that the Celtics will take advantage of the wide-open Eastern Conference and have a Tatum return for the first round.
"I have the Celtics at 43-39 and finishing sixth in the East. They make the playoffs and lose in the first round to the Knicks in a rematch series," Burton wrote. "Jayson Tatum is back for that series and Neemias Queta becomes the team's most improved player.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.